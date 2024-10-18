Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.75, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,905. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,971 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 8.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,053,000 after buying an additional 583,220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,701,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,827,000 after buying an additional 782,588 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,848,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,194,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,369,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

