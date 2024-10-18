Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NYSE DLNG opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $140.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.37. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

