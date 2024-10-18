Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Up 9.8% in September

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 122,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Dyadic International Stock Performance

DYAI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. 22,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,747. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 428.86% and a negative return on equity of 145.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyadic International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dyadic International stock. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DYAI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Dyadic International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

Featured Articles

