Duncan Cornell Card Sells 10,000 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$270,331.00.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$27.65 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of C$16.32 and a one year high of C$27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.06. The firm has a market cap of C$5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$64.85 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 36.86%.
Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
OR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.50.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Gold Royalties
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Stock Average Calculator
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.