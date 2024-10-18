Duncan Cornell Card Sells 10,000 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$270,331.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$27.65 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of C$16.32 and a one year high of C$27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.06. The firm has a market cap of C$5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$64.85 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 36.86%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -52.00%.

OR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.50.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Further Reading

