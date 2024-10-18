Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
DLTH stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Duluth has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.
Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Duluth had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $141.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duluth will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
