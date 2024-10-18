Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Duluth Stock Performance

DLTH stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Duluth has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Duluth had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $141.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duluth will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duluth Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 25.0% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Articles

