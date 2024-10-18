Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Truist Financial

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DCO. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Get Ducommun alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DCO

Ducommun Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DCO opened at $66.22 on Friday. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77. The company has a market cap of $974.49 million, a P/E ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ducommun

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $79,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,134.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $49,434.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,629.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $79,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,134.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,270 shares of company stock worth $329,295. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.