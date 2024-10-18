Drift (DRIFT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.09 Million

Drift (DRIFT) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Drift token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Drift has a market capitalization of $116.53 million and $13.09 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Drift has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.00249902 BTC.

About Drift

Drift launched on November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,796,748 tokens. The official website for Drift is www.drift.trade. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol.

Drift Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 239,377,581.719921 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.43327888 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $11,476,866.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

