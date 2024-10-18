Drake & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. Citigroup lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

CDW Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $221.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

