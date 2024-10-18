Drake & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC owned about 1.67% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDIV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the period. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 26,516 shares during the period.

EDIV opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $438.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $39.23.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

