Drake & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Drake & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $130.74 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.92 and its 200 day moving average is $109.16. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 330.86%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

