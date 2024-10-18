Drake & Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 182.0% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.48.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $321.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

