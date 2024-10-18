Drake & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $241.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.97 and a one year high of $258.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

