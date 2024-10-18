Dora Factory (new) Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Dora Factory (new) has a total market capitalization of $29.62 million and approximately $340,761.21 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.00251089 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.04978333 USD and is down -5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $311,405.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

