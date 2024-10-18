Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,123 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.83% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $15,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 141,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 40,181 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFIN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $67.36 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $51.06 and a one year high of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $28,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,740,617.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $877,612.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,228.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $28,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,791 shares in the company, valued at $36,740,617.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,344 shares of company stock valued at $14,485,668. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.