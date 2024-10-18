Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Update

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Donaldson Stock Up 1.4 %

Donaldson stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $78.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.90. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Donaldson

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $314,952.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,057.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $314,952.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,057.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,915.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 359.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1,372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 52.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donaldson

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.