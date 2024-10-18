Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.26, but opened at $39.94. Dogness (International) shares last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 11,245 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

