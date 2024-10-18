DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Down 5.7% in September

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,500 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 215,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DLH by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 45,915 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in DLH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DLH during the second quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DLH by 48.0% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 57,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DLHC opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.39 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.14. DLH has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

DLH Company Profile

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). DLH had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DLH will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

