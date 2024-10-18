Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS.
Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.0 %
Discover Financial Services stock opened at $150.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.89. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $152.90.
Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.
Discover Financial Services Company Profile
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
