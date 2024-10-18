Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $116.07 and last traded at $116.42. Approximately 205,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,367,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.47.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPST. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 36,417 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,285,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

