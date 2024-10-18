DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 7,518 Shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.7% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned 1.06% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 218.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,047 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DFGX opened at $54.03 on Friday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $54.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06.

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

