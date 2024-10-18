DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2,105.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $214.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.