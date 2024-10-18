DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1,107.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $400.14 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $406.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.58.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

