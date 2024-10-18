DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Has $14.40 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.8% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $14,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFGP stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.