DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1,068.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.95%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

