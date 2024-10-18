DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,301 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,518,000 after acquiring an additional 82,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,525,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,064,000 after acquiring an additional 631,811 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $226.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

