Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Up 5.9% – What’s Next?

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.07. 308,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 560,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $722.86 million, a PE ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 267,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

