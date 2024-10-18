Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Shares Acquired by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.23% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $34.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.