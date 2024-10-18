Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stock Holdings Raised by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 5.1% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.65% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $41,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

BATS DFIC opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

