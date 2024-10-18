Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stake Boosted by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned about 1.72% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $86,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

