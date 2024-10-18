Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 794,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $34,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $128,982,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,612,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,658,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,146,000 after buying an additional 705,436 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,249,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,925,000 after buying an additional 698,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,939,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,959,000 after buying an additional 606,878 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

