Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Short Interest Update

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.2 days. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the second quarter worth approximately $18,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,169,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 1,834.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 519,643 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 459,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the second quarter valued at $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Digimarc Stock Performance

Shares of DMRC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.50. 63,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,401. Digimarc has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $630.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 105.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Further Reading

