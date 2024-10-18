Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $216.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FANG opened at $183.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $214.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $1,786,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

