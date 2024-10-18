dForce USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.54 million and approximately $23,700.35 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99651027 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $36,156.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

