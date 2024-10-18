Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 287604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

DTEGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $152.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $30.56 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

