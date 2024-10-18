Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $12.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COTY. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Coty has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,022,000 after acquiring an additional 494,639 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,033,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,387,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,068,000 after acquiring an additional 890,626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 789.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,582,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,955,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 780,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

