dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.67 and last traded at C$8.65, with a volume of 36070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.48.

DNTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

