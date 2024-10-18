Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,710,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the September 15th total of 42,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Denison Mines by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 923,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,135,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 689,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNN. Scotiabank upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Denison Mines Stock Up 1.8 %

Denison Mines stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 950.42% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

