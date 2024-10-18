Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich Sells 725 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $129.19 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average is $125.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,272,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.8% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $679,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

