Decred Price Hits $12.59 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $206.40 million and approximately $831,708.37 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.59 or 0.00018423 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,388,435 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

