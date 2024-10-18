Decred (DCR) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $12.63 or 0.00018654 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $207.05 million and $848,659.29 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00066228 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006381 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 144.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,738.43 or 0.38000875 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,387,151 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.