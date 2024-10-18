Decred (DCR) Price Hits $12.64

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $12.64 or 0.00018529 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $207.22 million and approximately $790,222.25 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00066887 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006377 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,946.52 or 0.38023964 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,388,949 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

