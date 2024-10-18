Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs Sells 643 Shares

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,269.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 193.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Dayforce Inc has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler raised Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
