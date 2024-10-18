Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs Sells 643 Shares

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,269.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 193.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Dayforce Inc has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $721,310,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at $673,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at $2,760,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter worth about $2,942,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $663,000.

DAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler raised Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

