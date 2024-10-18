DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.77 and last traded at $166.30, with a volume of 260275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,008.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 2,335.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 21.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

