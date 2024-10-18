DataHighway Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DataHighway has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $7,708.38 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.025162 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,643.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

