Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Update

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $11.10 on Friday. Dana has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dana stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAN. StockNews.com lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

