Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CTSO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Cytosorbents stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $61.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 131.84%. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 67,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

