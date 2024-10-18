CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Down 10.5% in September

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 6,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,238,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 833,825 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 392,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

