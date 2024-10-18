CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

CVR Partners Trading Up 2.2 %

CVR Partners stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $88.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.27.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $132.90 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in CVR Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

