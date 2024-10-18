CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSX. Citigroup began coverage on CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.61.

CSX Stock Down 6.7 %

CSX stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 849.0% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579,344 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $116,430,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $126,089,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3,243.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,192,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CSX by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,917,000 after buying an additional 1,884,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

