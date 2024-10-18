CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CSGS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of CSGS opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.20. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. CSG Systems International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in CSG Systems International by 20.3% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 28.1% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

